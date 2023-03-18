WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were injured after a car accident in Wrentham, Mass. on Friday night.

According to police, just before 8 p.m., they were called to a report of a two vehicle crash in front of District Court.

When they arrived on scene, they found two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a four door sedan, that were heavily damaged.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the truck was on East Street, headed toward Wrentham Center, then veered left at the split to continue on Common Street.

In doing so, the driver crossed oncoming traffic on Rt. 140 southbound, striking a Hyundai Elantra head on.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

A passenger in the truck, only identified as a woman, suffered life threatening injuries.

She was treated at the scene, before being Med Flighted to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center.

The driver of the car was suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center.

The accident is under investigation by Wrentham Police and Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

At this time, no charges have been filed.