MILTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people from Massachusetts were arrested early Saturday morning following a police pursuit that spanned from Avon to Milton.

Massachusetts State Police said that at around 12:06 a.m. Saturday, a state trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Toyota RAV4 that was driving without a rear license plate or rear bumper. The driver of RAV4 refused to stop and continued driving north on Route 24 in Avon.

Police deployed a spike strip ahead of the RAV4 which caused damage to cars’ left side tires.

The RAV4 sustained the damage to its tires and continued to flee, eventually exiting the highway and turning onto Blue Hill River Road in Milton. The car came to a stop Trout Brooke Avenue, and five suspects bailed out and ran as troopers closed in.

State police troopers arrested three of the five occupants: a 16-year-old Brockton girl, a 17-year-old Dorchester boy, and Hildo Pina-Vaz, an 18-year-old man from Roxbury.

All three suspects were charged with motor vehicle offenses, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace.

State police attempted to apprehend the other two suspects using a K9 team, but were unable to locate them.