WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who reportedly made threats to harm someone in New Hampshire was apprehended Monday following a brief police chase in Massachusetts.

West Warwick police put out an alert asking other law enforcement agencies for help locating the 57-year-old man, who was driving from Rhode Island to New Hampshire, according to Massachusetts State Police. It was believed the man may have also intended to harm himself, police said.

Troopers spotted the man’s pickup truck on I-95 north in Weston around 9 a.m. and tried to pull him over, but police said the man refused to stop. Another trooper put down a spike strip which damaged one of the suspect’s tires, but he continued to flee with smoke coming from the wheel.

The suspect eventually exited the highway and pulled into the parking lot of a Veterans Administration hospital in Bedford, where troopers placed him into custody, according to police. The man was then taken to Lahey Hospital for evaluation.