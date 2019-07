MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI) — Inbound and outbound flights were grounded and ground traffic halted due to a threat Tuesday morning at Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

According to Geoffrey Freeman, assistant airport manager, a threat was called into the airport at 6 a.m. He said local law enforcement and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Freeman said the threat was called into the building and did not involve a flight.

He said the airport hopes to reopen within the next hour or two.