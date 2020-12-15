‘This is not forever’: Baker urges residents reconsider holiday plans

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker is warning Bay State residents to take all the necessary precautions throughout the holiday season, or else additional restrictions may be coming.

Massachusetts is battling a second surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, and Baker said that is partially because many people were “careless” during Thanksgiving.

“After Thanksgiving our numbers shot up,” he said. “When folks are at home with family and friends, they tend to let their guard down. That is where the virus thrives, and over Thanksgiving in Massachusetts, it clearly did.”

This increase has put a significant strain on the state’s health care system, with hospitals implementing their surge plans in order to meet the demand, according to Baker.

With the first COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the state Monday, the governor emphasized that the restrictions are temporary.

“This is not forever, this is once, one time, one month, one year where Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanza, New Years Eve really do need to be and should be different,” he said. “Next year, we will probably be able to celebrate those holidays just like we used to, but not this year.”

Baker urged everyone to reconsider their holiday plans if they plan on spending it with people outside of their household.

“It’s simple, the safest way to celebrate this year is with members of your own household, and to postpone or cancel any travel plans and avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with,” he said.

The governor said those who do decide to celebrate with people outside of their household should follow all of the necessary precautions, which includes wearing masks, opening windows and practicing good hygiene, as well as social distancing.

“If our hospitals can’t keep up, we have few options left other than more restrictions,” he said.