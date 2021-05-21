Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in April

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.5% in April.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 5,100 jobs in April. That follows last month’s revised gain of 14,800 jobs

From April 2020 to April 2021, Massachusetts has gained an estimated 392,300 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest gain of 119,600 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, with 88,500 jobs added over the year.

The April unemployment rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than the national rate of 6.1%