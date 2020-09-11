The Log Cabin offers local craft beers, Big E fair food

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Big E fair was canceled for 2020 but The Log Cabin will feature regional beers and ciders on tap, as well as Big E-inspired food.

The New England Craft Pub located along the Avenue of States at The Big E with local craft beers will open to the public at the Log Cabin. The hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be at least 18 regional beers and ciders on tap, outdoor live entertainment (weather permitting), and Big E-inspired foods.

“We heard the disappointment in our guest’s voices when The Big E was canceled. We are excited to work with the great team at The Big E to be able to bring a little part of this annual tradition to the local community. It may look a little different but we aim to create the same welcoming joyful environment that patrons of the New England Craft Pub are used to experiencing each year,” Log Cabin owner, Peter Rosskothen, stated.

Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition, said, “We are excited to partner with the Log Cabin, an area landmark with a long history of providing a quality dining experience. Bringing a little bit of The Big E to the region is a welcomed venture and it promises to be a shot in the arm for a local business as well. Putting people back to work, sustaining businesses, and getting the economy going again is of the utmost importance. And doing it while enjoying Big E signature foods is a real plus!”

Reservations are strongly encouraged and food purchases are required to be served beer and cider while seated at a table.

For more information visit www.thelogcabin.com.