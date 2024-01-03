(WPRI) — TGI Fridays has closed three dozen underperforming restaurants nationwide, including nearly half of its Massachusetts locations.

The restaurant chain explained Wednesday that the sudden closures are “part of the brand’s ongoing growth strategy.”

“We see a bright future for TGI Fridays,” TGI Fridays CEO Weldon Spangler said. “We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering ‘That Fridays Feeling’ that our fans know and love.”

(Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV)

TGI Fridays has shuttered its restaurants in Dedham, Danvers, Mansfield, Seekonk, North Attleboro and Marlboro.

“We regret to inform you that as of January 2, 2024, this Fridays location has closed,” a sign taped to the front doors of the North Attleboro restaurant reads.

There are now only seven TGI Fridays restaurants open in Massachusetts, with the closest being in North Dartmouth, Stoughton and Braintree.

Rhode Island’s only TGI Fridays, located in Warwick, abruptly closed nearly four years ago.

TGI Fridays is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities for more than 80% of the employees impacted by the closures.