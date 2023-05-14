MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a car on Route 28 Sunday night.

Police said they received multiple calls saying a person had been hit by a car on East Grove St. in front of Hannaford’s Supermarket around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was treated at the scene and then flown by a medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Police said they closed off portions of Route 28 following the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.