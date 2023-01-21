RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — On Saturday, the Southeastern Regional boys hockey team played its first game since the death of their goalie Dylan Quinn.

“They all know Dylan loved hockey, and he would want them to keep playing hockey,” said the team’s head coach, Mark Cabral. “They told me that when we all got together the first day Dylan would want us to keep playing.”

Quinn, who was a junior at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, died in a crash in Berkley last weekend.

The teenager was a passenger in his friend’s pickup truck, which crashed into a telephone pole and tree before rolling over on Myrick Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

“They’re doing better it’s taking some time, it’ll be a long road for them but they seem to be doing a lot better, they all wanted to play,” said Cabral.

In honor of Quinn, the team wore jerseys embroidered his initials and his number, 33.

Southeastern Regional hockey team jersey (Mark Cabral) Southeastern Regional hockey team helmet

Quinn’s coach said he was a focused and dedicated player who really enjoyed the game.

“As a person goofball, the first thing I asked the guys is, ‘I bet you he (Quinn) does a good coach Cabral impression’ and they all laughed,” said Cabral. “The younger kids looked and were like oh no and the older kids laughed and said yea he does. I know he has that kind of character.”

Saturday night’s game also featured a ceremonial puck drop with Quinn’s younger brother.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for Quinn’s family, which has raised nearly $70,000 as of this week.