TD Garden to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: The Boston Bruins fans celebrate a third period goal by Brad Marchand #63 against the New York Islanders in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on May 31, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Anyone who plans on attending an upcoming event at the TD Garden will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter.

The new policy isn’t just for fans, though. Players, referees, coaches, musicians, vendors and ushers will also have to comply in order to get inside the arena.

“Our primary goal is to keep our fans, guests, employees, players and performers safe,” TD Garden President Amy Latimer said. “We have worked diligently with public health officials, experts and our industry leaders and have a shared belief that this is the best approach to keep live events going.”

The policy officially goes into effect on Sept. 30, which marks the Boston Bruins’ first home preseason game of the year.

“While we had all hoped to see a return to normalcy, we felt it was important to start the year with additional precautions,” Bruins President Cam Neely said. “After beginning the 2020 season in an empty building, I know that our players, coaches and staff are looking forward to kicking off this year in front of the most passionate hockey fans in the world.”

All guests over the age of 2 are also required to wear a face mask at TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, until further notice.