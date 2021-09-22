TD Garden to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests

BOSTON (WPRI) — Anyone who plans on attending an upcoming event at the TD Garden will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter.
The new policy isn’t just for fans, though. Players, referees, coaches, musicians, vendors and ushers will also have to comply in order to get inside the arena.
“Our primary goal is to keep our fans, guests, employees, players and performers safe,” TD Garden President Amy Latimer said. “We have worked diligently with public health officials, experts and our industry leaders and have a shared belief that this is the best approach to keep live events going.”
The policy officially goes into effect on Sept. 30, which marks the Boston Bruins’ first home preseason game of the year.
“While we had all hoped to see a return to normalcy, we felt it was important to start the year with additional precautions,” Bruins President Cam Neely said. “After beginning the 2020 season in an empty building, I know that our players, coaches and staff are looking forward to kicking off this year in front of the most passionate hockey fans in the world.”
All guests over the age of 2 are also required to wear a face mask at TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, until further notice.