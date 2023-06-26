TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Taunton woman accused of bribing a road test examiner to sign off on driver’s licenses for applicants who didn’t take a road test has agreed to plead guilty, according to U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

Neta Centio, 55, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

Court documents reveal Centio used CashApp to pay a road test examiner at the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) Service Center to falsely state that certain driver’s license applicants had passed their road test, when in fact they hadn’t even shown up for it.

Levy said as a result, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants. Upon learning the scheme had been discovered, Centio reportedly told the road test examiner, “Don’t say nothing about the CashApp … Break the phone.”

The scam was uncovered last year after an investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation last year revealed roughly 2,100 drivers were given passing scores for road tests they never took. The falsely issued driver’s licenses date back to April 2018.

The investigation prompted the RMV to fire four workers, including two road test examiners and two service center employees.