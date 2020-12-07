Taunton woman, 21, hit and killed by SUV following Route 24 crash

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a series of crashes on Route 24 that claimed the life of a Taunton woman.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was driving southbound on the highway Sunday night when, for reasons currently unknown, she struck the median barrier and her car came to a stop in the center lane.

After the woman got out of the vehicle to inspect the damage, she and her car were hit by a Jeep which then careened into another car, causing the Jeep to roll over and hit a third car.

The Taunton woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the driver of the Jeep — a 24-year-old Braintree woman — was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries.

The other two drivers — a 47-year-old Bridgewater man and a 30-year-old Brockton man — were not hurt, according to police.