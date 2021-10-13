Tanker truck rolls over, spills 10K gallons of fuel onto Massachusetts roadway

REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) — A tanker truck that was carrying 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel rolled over in Revere, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the Broadway Circle rotary Route 60 around 4 a.m. and found the tanker on its side and fuel that had spilled onto the roadway.

Foam was seen being used to suppress fumes from the fuel, according to officials.

Fire Chief Chris Bright said some of the fuel also went into the Saugus River.

The road is closed and officials said repairs will be needed before it can reopen.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the crash.