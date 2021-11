LOWELL, Mass. (WPRI) — An ambulance flipped over and landed on its side after it was involved in a crash Thursday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

An SUV allegedly ran a red light and slammed into the ambulance that was carrying a patient to the hospital.

The ambulance had its siren and lights on at the time of the crash.

All of the EMTs on the ambulance are OK and the patient in the back was taken to the hospital by a second ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.