‘Suspicious’ fire breaks out at Brockton fairgrounds

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are investigating after a massive fire broke out at the Brockton fairgrounds early Wednesday morning.

The five-alarm fire started just before 1 a.m. at an old State House building which quickly spread through every floor.

Now there are concerns that the historic building could collapse.

The Deputy Chief says the fire is considered suspicious in part because there were at least two other fires in the city around the same time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.