CONCORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects seen on surveillance footage attempting to steal an ATM from a Concord bank early Thursday morning.

Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said the department received an alarm from the Chase Bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m.

O’Connor said officers arrived to find that the front panel of the drive-up ATM had been ripped off, exposing the wiring inside.

No money was taken, though the machine was significantly damaged, according to the police chief.

Surveillance footage from outside the bank shows two suspects tying the ATM to the back of a pickup truck. The driver of the truck then quickly pulls away in an attempt to rip the ATM from its moorings.

Courtesy: Concord Police Department

Courtesy: Concord Police Department

O’Connor said soon after the attempted theft, an officer on patrol in Maynard spotted a GMC pickup truck and Dodge Challenger driving closely together on Powder Hill Road.

The two vehicles eventually split, according to the police chief, leading Maynard officers on two separate high-speed chases.

O’Connor said the officers called off both pursuits due to safety concerns and notified surrounding departments, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators are working to determine whether the attempted ATM theft is connected to a string of similar incidents reported in surrounding communities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (978) 318-3400.