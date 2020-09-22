Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting outside Massachusetts mall

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting outside the Kingston Collection early Tuesday morning.

According to WFXT, the suspect and the officer were both taken to the hospital. The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown but the police officer was not hurt and was taken as a precaution.

A large knife, a taser, an empty bottle of liquor, and a backpack were seen lying on the ground at the scene.

The area was blocked off with crime scene tape and several evidence markers were on the ground while police investigated.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

