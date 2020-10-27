Suspect in fatal shooting at motel held without bail

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Brockton motel last week was held without bail at his arraignment.

D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel pleaded not guilty Monday to murder in connection to a fatal shooting at the Super 8 motel.

Prosecutors allege Bly-Mollenthiel shot Christopher Lascase on Friday night in a second-floor room.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Burke did not disclose a motive but said Bly-Mollenthiel was identified as the gunman by a police officer who reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect holding what appeared to be a gun.

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski Sr. said he needed more time to review the details before responding to the allegations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/21/2020:Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Mike Strout

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour