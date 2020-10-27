Suspect in fatal shooting at motel held without bail

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Brockton motel last week was held without bail at his arraignment.

D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel pleaded not guilty Monday to murder in connection to a fatal shooting at the Super 8 motel.

Prosecutors allege Bly-Mollenthiel shot Christopher Lascase on Friday night in a second-floor room.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Burke did not disclose a motive but said Bly-Mollenthiel was identified as the gunman by a police officer who reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect holding what appeared to be a gun.

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski Sr. said he needed more time to review the details before responding to the allegations.