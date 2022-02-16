BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Massachusetts shopping mall last month has been captured and faces arraignment Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, faces a murder charge in the Jan. 22 shooting of Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

Hammond-Desir, who authorities have said lives in Maynard, was caught in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, Braintree police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Beasley, 26, of Boston, was shopping inside a store at the mall when he was targeted by another man with a handgun, authorities said. He died at a hospital.

A 27-year-old woman faces an accessory charge in connection with the shooting.

Hammond-Desir is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

Building owner Simon Property Group has promised to strengthen security at the mall, which has been the site of several violent incidents in recent years.

Gang members exchanged gunfire inside a department store at the mall in 2017, and in 2020, a 15-year-old girl described as an innocent bystander was hit twice during a shooting.