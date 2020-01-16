Live Now
Suspect in abduction of Springfield girl expected in court

Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Springfield man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a missing 11-year-old girl is expected in court today.

Police believe Miguel Rodriguez, 24, forced Charlotte Moccia, a Hampden Charter School student, into his car around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after she got off the school bus.

A couple hours after issuing the Amber Alert, police received a 911 call from a driver who saw the suspected vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Police stopped the vehicle and found Moccia safe inside the car. Rodriguez was immediately taken into custody. Police said a knife was found inside his vehicle.

