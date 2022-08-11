BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after being indicted in a murder that happened decades ago and more than 1,000 miles away, an Alabama prison inmate has been taken to Boston to face prosecution.

Steven Fike, 62, was picked up Wednesday by Boston police officers. He’s charged with murder and rape in the killing of Wendy Danserau, who was found dead in the Hotel Diplomat in 1980, according to the department.

Police picked up Fike at the Elmore Correctional Facility, where he’s been serving a life sentence since 1982 for the murder of Patricia Ann Culpa, a 20-year-old dancer at Sammy’s Go-Go Lounge.

In December 2019, a Suffolk County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Fike in Danserau’s death. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Fike was identified as a suspect through the Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides, which linked DNA found at Danserau’s murder to Fike.

“We may not be able to provide every family with the answers that we have found for Ms. Dansereau’s loved ones, but we can let every survivor of homicide know that we remember their loved one and we remain committed to solving their murder,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the time. “We will continue to work on their behalf. And we will not rest. There is no statute of limitations on murder.”

In a Boston Globe article published shortly after Danserau’s death, her family said she was a young mother who grew up in foster care and led a troubled life, which included drug abuse, prostitution and brushes with the law.

“Being shuffled around was bad,” her sister, Brenda Haslam, told the Globe. “She would run away when she got unhappy with the foster home. That’s when kids turn to prostitution.”

At the time of his arrest for Culpa’s murder, Alabama media outlets referred to Fike as a “22-year-old drifter” who would often hitchhike to Crimson Tide football games.

No one from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office could be reached to explain the gap between Fike’s indictment and his extradition out of Alabama.

Fike is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.