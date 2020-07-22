Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of New Bedford man

MASHPEE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested and charged a Mashpee man with murder following the shooting death of a New Bedford man Monday night.

Norman Dias, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Damian Anderson, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said responding officers found Anderson lying in the middle of Collins Lane suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anderson, 45, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he later died.

O’Keefe said officers found Dias hiding in the woods nearby and took him into custody, where he was questioned by investigators and later released. It wasn’t until later on in the investigation that detectives were able to connect Dias to the crime.

Dias was arrested in Boston Tuesday evening and charged with one count of murder. He was ordered held without bail Wednesday and will return to court in mid-August for a probable cause hearing.

