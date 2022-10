(WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is the most popular governor in the United States just months before he leaves office, according to a new survey.

The annual Morning Consult poll shows Baker has a 74% approval rating, which is the highest among all of the governors.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is ranked 47th with a 47% approval rating.

The survey was conducted between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Check out the full list below: