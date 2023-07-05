BOSTON (WPRI) — Work on one of Boston’s main travel arteries will impact travel for the next two months, especially for those flying into and out of Logan Airport.

Sumner Tunnel, which connects East Boston to the North End via Route 1A South, will be closed through the end of August so construction crews can make what officials say are much-needed safety and climate resiliency upgrades.

The nearly century-old tunnel will be out of service through the end of August. After that, it will be closed on weekends.

Officials are asking people not to drive in the area if possible, suggesting other modes of transportation like the subway, buses and ferries.

Those flying out of Logan who must drive are urged to give themselves an extra two hours of travel time.

Drivers can still use Callahan Tunnel (Route 1A North) to get to Logan and East Boston, however, those heading in the other direction will be detoured to the Ted Williams Tunnel (I-90).

No matter where drivers are heading, they should anticipate delays in the area, particularly during peak travel times, according to transportation officials.

Airport officials in Rhode Island told 12 News they expect to see a bump in travelers at T.F. Green in Warwick as people look to avoid Logan.