Sudbury police search for person who shot turkey with arrow

SUDBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Police and environmental officials in Sudbury are searching for those responsible for shooting a turkey with an arrow recently.

Police said they received numerous calls from residents about a turkey with an arrow in its back.

Authorities are working with Massachusetts Environmental police to investigate the incident.

Police ask anyone who sees a turkey not to approach it, but to contact local authorities.

“The Sudbury Animal Control Officer has been in contact with state wildlife officials and has been advised to leave the turkey alone. Please do not interfere with this turkey as good intentions may actually make the situation worse,” police said in a Facebook post.