Stuck in the mud: Horse, mule rescued in Marion

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Marion Fire Department

MARION, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A horse and a mule ended up in a sticky situation after both became stuck in mud over the weekend, Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said.

Jackvony said the horse, named Tick, and the mule, named Girlie, were found buried neck-deep in mud at Merrow Farm around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Both animals were having trouble breathing due to the weight of the mud.

With the help of the owners and Marion Animal Control, Jackvony said firefighters were able to dig both Tick and Girlie out of the mud before pulling them to safety using a winch from the department’s brush breaker, pulleys, straps and a sling.

Tick and Girlie were uninjured during the rescue but were evaluated by a local veterinarian as a precaution.

“We are pleased to report that both animals are recovering and doing well at this time,” Jackvony said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour