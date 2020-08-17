Stuck in the mud: Horse, mule rescued in Marion

MARION, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A horse and a mule ended up in a sticky situation after both became stuck in mud over the weekend, Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said.

Jackvony said the horse, named Tick, and the mule, named Girlie, were found buried neck-deep in mud at Merrow Farm around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Both animals were having trouble breathing due to the weight of the mud.

With the help of the owners and Marion Animal Control, Jackvony said firefighters were able to dig both Tick and Girlie out of the mud before pulling them to safety using a winch from the department’s brush breaker, pulleys, straps and a sling.

Tick and Girlie were uninjured during the rescue but were evaluated by a local veterinarian as a precaution.

“We are pleased to report that both animals are recovering and doing well at this time,” Jackvony said.