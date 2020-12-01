Strong winds pose issues for firefighters in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Strong winds from Monday’s storm made it difficult for firefighters trying to put out a house fire in Brockton.

Crews were called to a home on Crescent Street just after 11 p.m.

Chief Michael Williams said it took hours to get the flames under control and it was one of the hardest fires he has ever had to fight.

“It is very rare that a house of this size burns for that long without us being able to contain it,” Williams said. “And as I said, the only thing I can attribute to that is the wind conditions.”

Wind gusts in the area were as strong as 70 mph, Williams added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.