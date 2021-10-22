Stay in place order issued for Brockton High School

BROCKTON, Mass (WPRI) — After a concerning video was brought to the attention of the administration, a stay in place order has been issued at Brockton High School.

According to Brock Public Schools, the order was issued so administrators can conduct an investigation into the video, but no threat has been made.

Family members are asked not to call the school until the order is lifted. As of right now, Brockton Public Schools say the students are safe in their classrooms.

Students are safely in their classrooms and instruction is ongoing. Please do not call the high school until the stay in place has concluded. We will call BHS families with further details at the conclusion of the stay in place. (2/2) — Brockton Public (@BrocktonSchools) October 22, 2021

