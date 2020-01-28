Stay a while: Town of Wareham launches tourism campaign

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — You might think of Wareham as one of those towns you have to pass through when you’re on your way to a different destination – say Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, or maybe somewhere on Cape Cod like Dennis, Chatham or Provincetown.

But the town is now taking action to encourage people to stop by before the infamous Cape traffic begins and enjoy their coastline instead – all 50-plus miles of it.

They’re launching a campaign to rebrand the town as a destination in its own right rather than a gateway.

“We want folks to know Wareham has everything our neighbors across the bridge have – just with less traffic and lower costs,” Town Administrator Derek Sullivan said in a news release Tuesday.

The campaign slogan is: “It’s Better Before The Bridges.” While the town is happy to acknowledge it’s a geographic and historic gateway to the Cape, they want to draw attention to its beaches, attractions like the village of Onset, resources like Tobey Hospital (where $25 million is being invested in expansion), industry like cranberry-growing and craft-brewing, and shopping at big retailers as well as specialty stores.

The town has launched a new website, discover-wareham.com, to share offerings, listing 20 restaurants and eight locations for lodgings.