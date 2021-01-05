State to resume MCAS testing this year after pandemic hiatus

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

BOSTON (AP) — Standardized testing in Massachusetts will resume this year with some changes, after they were canceled last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

State education officials said Tuesday that administering the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests are necessary this year to gauge how much learning loss has occurred since the shutdown of schools 10 months ago.

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote in a letter to school leaders that the MCAS tests will give educators and families insight into academic losses that need to be addressed this spring and summer.

Passing the MCAS in high school is a requirement for a diploma.

