CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

State to audit 2 school districts; 22 new COVID-19 deaths

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Massachusetts education officials have made good on a promise to audit school districts that have not updated their timeline for bringing students back for in-person instruction despite community coronavirus transmission rates considered safe.

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley in a letter to school committees in East Longmeadow and Watertown wrote he is concerned each district is not “aligning its reopening model” with public health metrics.

Riley and Gov. Charlie Baker have said only school districts in communities considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission for three consecutive weeks should have remote-only learning.

Massachusetts reported 22 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 640 newly confirmed cases Wednesday.

Full breakdown of COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Gov. Charlie Baker and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll held a press briefing on Wednesday to discourage people from visiting Salem this Halloween.

Earlier this year, Halloween events and haunted happenings were cancelled, and while crowds dropped off a lot, the mayor says there are still too many people going to Salem.

On Wednesday, Driscoll announced new measures that will be in effect for the next two weekends leading up to Halloween, including parking garages closing early and commuter rail trains not making stops in the city.

Businesses will also start winding down operations by 8 p.m. to avoid lines and cars parking on streets will be ticketed and towed, the mayor added.

“We normally welcome throngs of visitors from around the globe to our community and our residents are typically wonderful ambassadors of that,” Driscoll said. “This is just not the year and we really want to send the message, if you’re coming to Salem, come in November. Save it for next year if you are intent on coming for haunted happenings or Halloween.”

Fines for bad behavior are also being tripled in these last two weekends, but that is normal for October in Salem.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/20/2020: Rep. Blake Filippi and Sen. Jessica de la Cruz

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour