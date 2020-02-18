State representative charged with misusing campaign funds

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A longtime Massachusetts state representative has been arrested and charged with using thousands of dollars in campaign cash to fund personal expenses.

Officials said Tuesday that David Nangle faces charges including wire and bank fraud.

A lawyer for the Democrat who represents parts of Chelmsford and Lowell didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Authorities say in court documents that Nangle was an extensive gambler who used campaign funds to cover golf club dues, rental cars to get to and from casinos, and flowers for his girlfriend, among other things.

