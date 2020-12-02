Massachusetts again opening COVID-19 recovery sites as cases surge

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts public health officials are planning to open another facility to help house residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need a safe space to recover while isolating from others.

Early in the pandemic the state established a network of hotels for individuals who lived in housing situations that made it difficult for them to safely isolate while recovering — including homeless individuals.

Even as need decreased in the summer, the state maintained a facility in Everett.

Another site was opened in Taunton last week and a third site will open next week in Pittsfield as cases again surge.