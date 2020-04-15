12 RESPONDS //
‘Stand together by staying apart’: Mayor suggests acts of kindness to honor One Boston Day

BOSTON (WPRI) — Wednesday marks seven years since the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced his city will once again honor residents’ and first responders’ resilience, generosity and strength with a day of reflection and service known as “One Boston Day.” However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the day will not include the large-scale events and volunteer projects that it has in past years.

Instead, Walsh called for a citywide day of reflection, prayer and unity. He encouraged people to do everything they can to help slow the spread of the virus while sharing a moment of kindness with family, friends, neighbors and fellow Bostonians.

“This One Boston Day will be unlike any we’ve ever experienced,” Walsh said. “To honor this day, I urge our residents to stand together by staying apart. The coronavirus pandemic is testing our city’s strength and resilience once again, and our residents are rising to the occasion. The positive impact that people can make this year is bigger than ever, and the spirit behind One Boston Day is more important than ever.”

The mayor asked residents to safely participate in One Boston Day by downloading this checklist with acts of kindness they can safely do from home.

He also encouraged people to share their reflections on the meaning of One Boston Day on social media by using #OneBostonDay.

This year’s marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to Sept. 14.

