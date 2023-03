BOSTON (WPRI) — The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston kicks off this afternoon at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The 3.5 mile route begins at the Broadway T Station and ends at Andrew Square.

The parade returns to its full route this year after shortening it last year due to the pandemic.

If you plan on headed to Boston for the festivities, a reminder that bars will not be allowing people inside after 6:30 p.m. and they will stop serving alcohol at 7 p.m.