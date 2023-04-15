HOLYOKE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Springfield man wanted for a deadly shooting that happened in December turned himself in Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Pine St. And Sargeant St. on December 7th, 2022.

Police arrived at the intersection and saw two unoccupied cars that had been in a collision along with multiple shell casings; they then searched the area and found a man, later identified as Luis Ramos, lying face down in the backyard of a nearby home.

Police said Ramos was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The ensuing investigation revealed that Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, the occupant of one of the cars, allegedly fired around 10 rounds at Ramos who had been driving in the second vehicle.

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued, charging Pabon Flores with murder; he was added to the Massachusetts State Police most wanted fugitives list in April.

Pabon Flores was booked on the murder charge Thursday and is currently being held without bail; he is expected to appear in Holyoke District Court at a later date.