PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Casinos across Massachusetts will have sports betting available starting Tuesday morning, just in time for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Beginning at 10 a.m., casino patrons will be able to put their sports knowledge to the test. In the above video, 12 News is given a first-hand look inside the new Barstool Sportsbook at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, where fans will be able to wager on anything from football to table tennis.

Tonight on @wpri12 we speak with the General Manager at Plainridge Park Casino, previewing the opening day for legal sports betting in Mass. Bettors can begin placing bets at #BarstoolSportsbook here in Plainville after former Patriot great Rob Ninkovich does starting at 1PM. pic.twitter.com/LpDXMTplxX — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) January 30, 2023

State lawmakers estimate sports betting will bring in roughly $60 million in tax revenue annually, CBS News reports, but the state treasurer believes it may be closer to $35-50 million.

North Grounsell, Plainridge Park Casino’s general manager, said a lot went into bringing sports betting to the Bay State.

“There’s a lot of people that have to come together for something like this,” he said. “The legislators, obviously, and the regularity body, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, has a big role to play.”

For the time being, gamblers will only be able to place bets from inside a casino. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is still working on a start date for mobile sports betting, which Grounsell believes will arrive around March.

When it comes to actually placing a bet, there are very few rules and restrictions. However, those looking to gamble on NCAA sports in Massachusetts will not be able to bet on any in-state schools unless they’re playing in a tournament involving four or more teams, according to Grounsell.

At Plainridge Park, the first sports bets will not be accepted until after 1 p.m., once the ribbon-cutting ceremony has concluded and two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich places the inaugural wager.

When asked how the casino plans to deal with those struggling with gambling addictions, Grounsell said his staff is “trained to always look for signs of problem gaming.”

“The thing I would say is bet responsibly and bet within your means—an amount you’re comfortable losing if that bet doesn’t win,” he added.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with gambling issues, there are resources available including the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network, which can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.