PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — With only a few weeks until the Super Bowl, legal sports betting has finally arrived in Massachusetts.

Machines are up and running at the three sites approved to start accepting bets — Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.

The state says sports betting could bring in between $35-50 million in tax revenue annually.

Mobile betting is still in the works, so for the time being bets can only be placed in person. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said they are still working on a start date, which will arrive sometime around March.

Big names are expected to be at the state’s casinos to place the first bets. Encore will host several former athletes, including Patriots’ Julian Edelman, MGM Springfield will have Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque and two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich will stop at Plainridge casino.

Earlier this week, 12 News was given a first-hand look inside the new Barstool Sportsbook at the Plainridge casino.

The casino plans to renovate the former Doug Flutie Bar into an entertainment venue where fans can sit down for a bite to eat and place bets on sporting events.

When it comes to college sports, bets will not be able to bet on any Massachusetts schools unless they are playing in a tournament involving four or more teams.

Betting is cash only and restricted to those age 21 or older.

A major concern for many is the addiction that can come with gambling.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with gambling issues, there are resources available including the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network, which can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.