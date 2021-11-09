SouthCoast Health CEO arrested on domestic assault charge

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The head of one of the largest hospital groups in Southeastern Massachusetts was arrested over the weekend on a charge of domestic assault and battery.

SouthCoast Health President and CEO Keith Hovan, 59, was taken into custody late Saturday night at his home on Mary’s Pond Road in Rochester, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.

Rochester police said they were called to the home for a verbal argument that became physical. Upon arrival, Hovan answered the front door and said, “It was me, I did it, my arm hit [redacted] in the face,” the report stated.

Police said Hovan was covered in what smelled like alcohol and had a red mark on his forearm.

After speaking to those involved, police arrested Hovan and later returned to seize more than 40 firearms he had stored in the home, along with ammunition and magazines, according to the report. Hovan’s license to carry was also suspended.

The Southcoast Health System Board of Trustees later sent an email to all staff saying Hovan informed them of his arrest Sunday morning.

“The Board met on several occasions to review the details as they became available and discussed next steps,” the email said. “Out of respect for the privacy of the Hovan family and to allow for the matter to be adjudicated, we will refrain from further comment at this time. The Hovan family has the full support of the Board as they deal with this personal family matter.”