SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a 39-year-old Southbridge man was arrested Friday and is now facing several charges, including possession of a firearm without a license to carry.

Police say they searched two locations in Southbridge on Friday and found nine guns, live rounds of ammunition, packaging materials consistent with the sale and distribution of marijuana, a large number of edible products suspected to contain THC and pre-rolled cigarettes packed for sale suspected to be marijuana.

Detectives also found a Ruger .38 Revolver that was reported stolen in Bourne, Massachusetts in 2017.

Police said the target of the operation was 39-year-old Barry Hanson Jr., who owns the This and That Clothing and More on Main St. in Southbridge. Hanson Jr. was arrested and charged with nine counts of being in possession of a firearm without a License to Carry (subsequent offense); improper storage of a large capacity firearm near a minor; unlawful possession of ammunition; possession of a stun gun; receiving stolen property; possession with intent to distribute class D marijuana; possession with intent to distribute a class C drug and possession of a class B drug.

Hanson Jr. was also held on an active arrest warrant for distribution of a class C drug. He was processed at police headquarters and is being held on $100,000 cash bail pending arraignment in Dudley District Court on Monday.