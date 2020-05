Boston firefighters battle a blaze in South Boston early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The seven-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said. (Boston Fire Dept. via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say five firefighters have been injured battling a massive early morning fire that spread to multiple buildings in South Boston.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and spread to seven buildings.

About 40 people have been displaced by the blaze.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.