Somerville man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

SOMERVILLE, Mass (WPRI) — Police are searching for whoever hit and injured a Somerville man with their car Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Shore Drive around 7 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

When they arrived, police said they found the 33-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver sped off down Mystic Avenue after hitting the victim, police said.

Somerville officers eventually located the suspect’s vehicle, which police said is being processed for evidence.

Police have not yet identified the driver of that vehicle, nor have they determined the charges that person would be facing.

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time, however, police said he remains hospitalized.