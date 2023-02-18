SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts men were arrested this week following a months-long investigation into drug activity.
The investigation began in late January after Somerset detectives saw what they believed to be a drug deal in a parking lot in the Slade’s Ferry Business District.
Police followed the suspect, later found to be Matthew McDermott, to a motel on Riverside Avenue.
Detectives then discovered that Matthew McDermott and Aaron McDermott were using the motel as a base of operation for their alleged drug dealing operation.
On Thursday, February 16th, police executed a search warrant for two bedrooms at the motel and seized 54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine and over $10,000 in cash.
During the search, police also arrested Chelsea Soares of Bristol, Rhode Island, who had an active warrant out of the state for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
All three individuals were arrested at the scene and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court.