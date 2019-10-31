Some Massachusetts communities postponing trick-or-treating

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several communities in Massachusetts have rescheduled Halloween trick-or-treating to another day.

Fitchburg, Lowell, Weymouth, and Worcester are among the more than a dozen cities and towns moving celebrations to the weekend because of the inclement weather.

In Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts the rain isn’t postponing any fun, however public safety officials are urging extra caution.

Johnston Police say they will be adding extra patrols and officers will be “armed with a lot of candy.”

Newport Police took to social media to remind people about the dangers of drunk driving, especially with increased pedestrian traffic on city streets.

NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT“Police and Community – Partners in Excellence”Sergeant Jonathan CortesTraffic… Posted by Newport RI Police Department on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Rhode Island Health Department issued the following safety tips:

Use sidewalks instead of walking in the street

Carry a flashlight to help yourself see and be seen

Drive slowly in residential neighborhoods

Watch for trick-or-treaters at intersections, medians, and on curbs

Enter and exit driveways carefully

Continue to take measures to prevent mosquito bites due to risk of mosquito-borne illnesses such as Eastern Equine Enephalitis (EEE)

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Zoo will continue as normal, including its special sensory-friendly night that begins at 5:00 p.m.

Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford has canceled Thursday morning’s Boo at the Zoo event. The zoo invites families to attend its Saturday event instead and will honor tickets already purchased for Thursday.