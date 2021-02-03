Snowmobilers help rescue 3 people, dog in Massachusetts plane crash

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEICESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people suffered minor injuries after their small plane crashed in Leicester Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the plane was just three miles from landing at Worcester Regional Airport when it crashed in an open field.

Authorities say they had everything stacked against them when they had to respond, including the freezing temperatures, snow, darkness, and accessibility to the remote area.

Mitch Giggey says he saw the plane fly by.

“[We] thought it was low, then it just disappeared, then we heard a bang,” he said.

Bryce Giggey, Mitch’s father, saw police cruisers go by Tuesday night. Then, he decided they would go check it out on their snowmobiles.

The Giggeys were not only able to help firefighters find the wreckage in the pitch black, but also helped bring rescue equipment.

“We put them on a sled, we put another person in the stretcher, got him down. We brought another woman down with her poodle,” Bryce said.

Leicester Fire Chief Matt Tebo says by the time his crew got up to the wreckage, they were tired.

“They were spent,” Tebo said. “They’re walking through snowdrifts up there, up to their knees,” he added.

Two passengers were found injured at the scene, along with an apparently uninjured dog. Fire officials say a third passenger had been able to walk away from the mangled plane on their own.

“It’s definitely totaled. It’s a surprise anybody lived,” Tebo said.

Tebo says they’re lucky snowmobilers were out there when they were, which sped up a rescue that otherwise would have taken much longer.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine what went wrong in the plane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams