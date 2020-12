WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Wrentham.

Police said it appears a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle, causing the chain reaction crash.

Six people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the operator of the vehicle that crossed the center line was arrested at the scene for operating under the influence of alcohol.