Six Flags New England announces opening day

AGAWAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Six Flags New England announced Wednesday the park will reopen next month.

The amusement park will open with rides on May 14 for members and season pass holders, then for the public on May 15.

“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael said.

Guests will be required to reserve an arrival time online before their visit. This is also meant to help manage capacity at the park.

“Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun,” Carmichael added.

A full list of the park’s safety protocols can be found on their website.

