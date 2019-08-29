Six Flags New England announces new ‘Supergirl’ thrill ride

AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH)– There is a new thrill ride coming to Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts next year!

The amusement park announced that its newest thrill ride, the Supergirl Sky Flyer, is launching in Spring 2020 in the new DC Universe section of the park.

“Innovation is part of our DNA here at Six Flags New England and Supergirl Sky Flyer delivers breathtaking new thrills. The renowned DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are excited to add this cutting-edge attraction bearing Supergirl’s name to our epic lineup of world-class attractions,” said Park President Pete Carmichael.

Supergirl Sky Flyer (Six Flags New England)

Riders will soar almost seven stories through the sky in open-air vehicles, spinning and tilting at high speeds while being inverted 80 degrees from a massive wheel.

Below are the highlights from the release:

Guests fly in open air seats with feet dangling

Super-sized wheel begins to spin horizontally, then a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position as the high-speed rotations continue throughout;

24 riders repeatedly reach a maximum spinning height of 67-feet in the air.

Supergirl Sky Flyer (Six Flags New England)

For more details on the Supergirl Sky Flyer and next season at Six Flags New England, click here.