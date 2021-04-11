Boston grandmother shot and killed by a stray bullet

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — A Boston grandmother in her mid-70s sitting on her front porch was struck and killed by a stray bullet, a shooting that has outraged city officials.
Police say the woman was struck in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 6 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Delores Brown, 73, of Dorchester.
Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said Brown was not the intended target.
No arrests have been announced.
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins angrily vowed to find whoever is responsible. The death was the city’s 10th homicide of the year.