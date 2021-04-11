Boston grandmother shot and killed by a stray bullet

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — A Boston grandmother in her mid-70s sitting on her front porch was struck and killed by a stray bullet, a shooting that has outraged city officials.

Police say the woman was struck in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 6 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Delores Brown, 73, of Dorchester.

Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said Brown was not the intended target.

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation in the Area of 19 Olney Street in Dorchester https://t.co/t2kKmJqQKs — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 11, 2021

No arrests have been announced.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins angrily vowed to find whoever is responsible. The death was the city’s 10th homicide of the year.